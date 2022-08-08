With school officially back in session, the fall sports have taken the course for local fans, parents, and athletes to support their schools.
The first showdown of the 2022-23 school year for the City Championship went down on the softball diamond at Brunswick High.
Having played two games already, and sitting at 1-1 under new head coach Rayven Riggs, the Lady Pirates jumped out to a quick lead against their rivals from Glynn Academy.
Scoring four runs with two outs in the bottom of the first, the Brunswick half of the stands were cheering heavily for their Lady Pirates as they cruised to an early lead.
Glynn’s head coach Dawn Ketcham stuck with her freshmen pitcher Gigi Smiley on the mound and she was able to keep the game at bay with three strikeouts and help from her teammates on the field.
Finding themselves down 6-1 with five outs to play, Glynn Academy’s offense locked in and delivered a classic.
Junior right fielder Miriam Doering got the rally going with a single to the outfield and after consecutive bunts by Smiley and Katie Wagner, the Lady Terrors loaded the bases and were ready to strike.
Ava Dunham stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, not only hoping to cut the deficit at the plate but to bring herself back into the game in the circle with strutting confidence. Dunham drilled a bases-clearing double to the outfield wall, not without some controversy.
Find out how the Lady Terrors pulled themselves back into the game and held o