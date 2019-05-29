Construction of the replacement fleet of ballistic missile submarines has become the No. 1 priority for the Navy.
Funding for the project has been increased for the 2020 fiscal year for the continued development and procurement of the Columbia-class submarines.
“The surge begins next year, when the Navy will seek $4.3 billion in funding for the Columbia-class submarine program, up from $2.3 billion in the 2020 fiscal year that begins in October. The funding increase includes $3.9 billion in procurement, according to the service’s new Selected Acquisition Report sent to Congress last month,” according to a recent study by the General Accounting Office.
The report gives a mostly upbeat assessment of the $115 billion program, which is still in the planning and design phase. Construction of the first boat remains on schedule to begin in October 2020, though the “design progress is slightly behind schedule with improving trends.”
The study was conducted to evaluate the plans to build 12 new nuclear power ballistic missile submarines to replace the aging Ohio-class submarines ported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and another fleet in Bangor, Wash.
Program management is executing “vigilant oversight to continue progress toward” completing 83 percent of the overall design by construction start, according to the document.
The GAO study also determined the $115 billion cost estimate “is not reliable because it is based on overly optimistic assumptions about the labor hours need to construct the submarines.”
The Navy analyzed cost risks but did not include margin in its estimate for likely cost overruns, according to the study.
“Without these reviews, the cost estimate — and, consequently, the budget — may be unrealistic,” according to the report. “A reliable cost estimate is especially important for a program of this size and complexity to help ensure that its budget is sufficient to execute the program as planned.”
Sheila McNeill, president of the Camden Partnership and former national president of the Navy League, said she is aware of the concerns about the project remaining on schedule, but she is encouraged by the additional funding.
“The concern is legitimate but it’s magnified,” she said. “It’s the No. 1 issue in the Defense Department.”