About $17 million in federal funding for improvements at Georgia airports has been approved, including money to help pay for the design of a new fire station at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.

Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Authority, said the $400,000 grant will pay for about half the cost of the design of the new fire station. The new station will replace the existing one, which is about 50 years old.

More from this section

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.

Recommended for you