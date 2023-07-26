About $17 million in federal funding for improvements at Georgia airports has been approved, including money to help pay for the design of a new fire station at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Authority, said the $400,000 grant will pay for about half the cost of the design of the new fire station. The new station will replace the existing one, which is about 50 years old.
Funding will come from a federal fund to support airports that is paid by airline passengers, Burr said.
The new fire station will serve both the airport and surrounding community. Glynn County will help pay some of the costs to build and run the station, since it will help protect local businesses and homes.
“This station will be a joint use with the county,” he said. “The existing station is outdated.”
The old station will be demolished once the new one is built. If everything goes as planned, Burr said construction should begin in about a year.
Firefighters working out of the new station will have additional training needed to respond to aircraft fires and aircraft emergencies, Burr said.
A tanker truck for fighting aircraft fires at the airport is aging and will have to be replaced in several years, he said. The tanker truck can carry a large amount of water, which is needed to battle aircraft fires because there are no hydrants on the runways.
“We have a good truck now, but two to three years from now it will have to be replaced,” he said.
The cost to build a new fire station is estimated at $4 million, but Burr said it’s uncertain how much it will cost until the bids for construction come in.
The space where the current station is located will be used for employee parking after it is demolished.
