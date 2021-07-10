Living to Save Lives
Of all the departments at Southeast Georgia Health System, the Emergency Care Centers are unique in that they treat patients experiencing unexpected, life-threatening injuries and conditions. On any given day, emergency medicine team members must remain composed and light-footed as they treat allergic reactions, heart attacks, strokes, broken bones and lacerations. As Cyndy Horne, R.N., aptly describes, she’s been “running wild and crazy” at the Health System’s Camden Campus Emergency Care Center for the last 10 years.
“My role as a registered nurse and frontline team member has a very positive impact on the Health System,” says Horne. “We are the middle link between the patients and the doctors. We are the advocates and disciples of good health.”
Born and raised in Camden County, Horne is proud to have served her community through nursing for over 30 years. Before her time at the Health System, Horne worked for 20 years at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Folkston, Georgia, serving as a nurse in several departments, including their Senior Care Center, home health, respite and travel nursing programs. During her long and commendable career, she’s taken her role as a health care worker very seriously. “I feel privileged to care for the people in my home town. I try to help my patients realize how important staying healthy and appreciating life is. Because no one is promised a tomorrow.”
If there’s anything that rivals Horne’s passion for health care, it’s her passion for family. A proud mother of two daughters, her youngest, Aubry Paige Horne, will attend medical school at Kent State University in Ohio this fall. In addition to her children, her family also boasts several furry and feathered friends, including two horses, two dogs, nine ducks and ten chickens.
When asked how she became interested in the health care field, Horne explains, “Becoming a nurse was my Granny’s idea, and it’s the best advice she ever gave me.”
Life has come full circle for Horne, as she is now a grandmother herself. “I am most blessed and grateful to be the nana of two wonderful grandchildren. Lee, a cancer and stroke survivor, will always be my forever hero. And Elijah, a smart and witty boy, has a heart of love.”
Throughout her three decades dedicated to saving lives, Horne has stayed true to her roots and followed her own advice to appreciate the precious gift of life, only wishing that she had more spare time to “collect on making memories of the things that bring me joy: spending time with my baby girl—she’s my rock and inspiration; spending time with my grandchildren who make life worth living; and spending time with my horses and all their horsey friends, riding and camping.”
To support your nurses and community hospital, call the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.