Conquering Fear with Kindness
“You have cancer.”
Those three words strike fear in the hearts and minds of the newly diagnosed. In that moment and in all the moments that follow, they need a hero by their side. Oncology Charge Nurse Jennifer McGee and Radiation Therapist Whitney Pralinsky fit the bill. Both work at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Cancer Care Centers.
“Jennifer is an advocate for her patients, co-workers and our Cancer Care Centers. She spends a great deal of time teaching patients and gets to know all about their lives. And Whitney is always willing to help wherever she is needed. The patients love her and she loves her patients,” shares Stephanie Sinopoli, director, Cancer Care Centers.
Delivering Compassion and Calm
Throughout the world, 2020 has delivered almost daily doses of uncertainty, anxiety and fear. For McGee and Pralinsky, guiding people through those emotions comes with the job. “During a patient’s first visit to the Cancer Care Center, they are extremely anxious and nervous; I can see panic and fear all over their faces. The relief that patients voice at the end of their first treatment is amazing and one of the most satisfying parts of my job,” McGee says. A 14-year Health System team member, she has helped countless patients and their families through the arduous cancer treatment journey. Her decision to work in oncology was inspired by her parents, both of whom survived cancer. “I wanted to give others the same care and opportunities my parents received.”
Pralinsky found her calling in college. “After a few months working part time at a Cancer Care Center, I knew I wanted to work in oncology. To be a radiation therapist, you have to have more than academic and technical proficiency. You must be compassionate and sensitive to the physical and psychological needs of patients. Being part of a patient’s treatment is an extremely rewarding and humbling experience.” Pralinsky has worked at the Health System for 10 years.
Faith and Friendliness
Like other frontline heroes, these women say the rewards of the job outweigh the demands. They are especially touched when patients express their gratitude. “Working in oncology, we face the reality of losing patients, but there are also patients who overcome tremendous odds. It makes my day when a patient visits months and even years later to let me know how they are doing. A patient sent me a card that read, ‘Faith plants the seed, love makes it grow. Thank you for making me have faith in you. Your love for patients made a believer out of my first experience.’ Sentiments like these make me realize how much I’ve really impacted my patients’ lives,” says McGee.
Pralinsky recalls a patient’s note that read, “You took a very nervous patient on his first treatment and made me relaxed. Thanks to your caring ways, the rest just kept getting easier.” Whenever Pralinsky encounters a new patient she keeps those words in mind.
Being strong for someone enduring a major health challenge is no small task, but the camaraderie found among their co-workers helps. “The teamwork is phenomenal; we work together, laugh together and have even cried together,” McGee says. Workplace satisfaction has a ripple effect, according to Pralinsky. “I hear all the time from patients that we have the friendliest staff and how much it means to them to see happy smiling faces!”
Changes and Challenges
As the coronavirus pandemic lingers, the Cancer Care Center team strives to maintain normalcy in the workplace while keeping patients safe. Like other Health System departments, they perform daily COVID-19 screenings and take extra precautions to protect patients. Educating patients on how to stay healthy is especially important. Contemplating the changes to her home life, McGee is wistful. “Although we have a lot to be grateful for, my son’s senior year did not end the way we had envisioned. It has also been physically and emotionally draining to have to distance myself from my parents, as well as my immediate, extended and church family.”
Those working in oncology learn to expect the unexpected, but Pralinsky was surprised to find the pandemic’s silver linings. “The pandemic made us slow down. We spent more time with our families at home. We got creative in how we spent time with other people. It made me realize not to take these things for granted. I don’t think anyone will ever forget this year and the challenges that came with it, but hopefully we can also remember the positive aspects.”
No one who has battled cancer will ever forget the experience. Having heroes like McGee and Pralinsky at their side may be just what they need to stay strong. Facing a health crisis – whether personal or public – helps us focus on what’s truly important. From their perspective on the frontlines of cancer care, these heroes believe that kindness is the best medicine, both inside and outside of the hospital halls.
