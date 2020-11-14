A Love for Helping Others
When you arrive at a hospital needing an EKG, mammogram, bloodwork or procedure, you might be apprehensive, especially during a pandemic. If the first face you see is friendly, maybe you’ll feel a little less anxious. As registrars in the Southeast Georgia Health System Outpatient Care Center, Angel Dixon and Warrine Sloan are productivity superstars. They gather information on dozens of patients who number among several hundred that come through the Center each day. “If we are short staffed on any given day, they both contribute in reducing our patient registration wait times because of their speed and knowledge,” says Carla Lee, director of Patient Access.
Registering patients for their procedure, confirming patient information and directing them to the correct hospital department are just a few aspects of a registrar’s job. Dixon and Sloan are the first encounter most people have with the Health System. They set the tone for the entire patient experience. Getting each person off to a good start is essential, regardless of how long or stressful the day has been.
Seeing Patients as People
Dealing with the public at their most vulnerable moments requires patience and professionalism. Fortunately, both women draw on a deep love of service. “My mother died when I was 15. I remembered all the nice nurses who helped her, my sister and me. I knew then I wanted to help others,” Dixon says. “I feel each person out when they arrive. I treat each person differently and try to assist them the best way I can.”
Likewise, Sloan knows she is in the right place to be able to give back to people. She recalls a time when she reassured a nervous patient. “I calmed her down and tried to answer her many questions. Every person, every experience, is different, but this profession is rewarding because we get patients the help they need.”
Volunteering for the Frontlines
A willingness to pitch in was crucial when the pandemic broke out. Lee reflects on her employees’ contributions. “Around mid-March, the Emergency Care Center (ECC) had an immediate need for staff to cover the check-in desk so that their technicians could screen and triage patients for COVID-19. Angel and Warrine volunteered to work in the ECC each week. This meant working longer shifts, every other weekend, night shifts and possible direct exposure to the virus. They provided the extra support needed by the ECC team from Mid-March until Mid-May and never complained.”
Dixon didn’t give it a second thought. “I didn’t think too much about getting the virus. It goes back to helping others and going wherever I’m needed.” Since she was younger and lower risk than some of her co-workers, Dixon wanted to help keep them safe. While Sloan acknowledges that working under the threat of coronavirus is stressful and requires constant vigilance, she also believes it’s important to do her part.
Always Learning
Like so many health care professionals, the women are committed to the Health System and their community. “Working at the Health System is a great opportunity to further my career. If you love helping others, you’re in the right place working in health care,” Dixon says. She gains inspiration from her sister, who works as a medical assistant at the Health System. Sloan is studying to become a medical assistant and eventually a nurse. “Working at the Health System keeps you on your toes. You’re always learning new things.”
Dixon was “born and raised in Glynn County,” and Sloan grew up in Darien. Like the rest of our community, the coronavirus impacted their professional and personal lives. If they were conscious of workplace safety before, they are even more so now. Both have curtailed travel and family get-togethers, but believe their sacrifices will pay off. “If we all do our part, we might be able to get our world back to normal,” Sloan says.
Until then, both registrars bring their best to work each day, despite the difficulties. Their smiles might hide behind masks for now, but their eyes, and their actions, convey the kindness in their hearts.
