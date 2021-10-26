The realignment of Frederica Road will proceed after two court rulings ended a legal challenge by the Center for a Sustainable Coast and county resident Jeff Kilgore.
A federal judge ruled Friday against a challenge that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had no jurisdiction to grant a permit for the project because it is mostly funded with private money.
Christ Church is funding the majority of the cost to realign the road. The intent of the project is to align the roadway as it passes through church grounds and continues north to Fort Frederica National Monument.
The church is paying $1.61 million. The county is paying the remaining $56,070 for work on Stevens Road to make the intersection to Frederica Road 90 degrees for public safety.
The judge ruled the complaint was too generalized and failed to prove any economic or personal harm to the complainants.
A second hearing was held Monday in Glynn County Superior Court to consider a restraining order that halted construction several weeks ago. The complaint said the planned work may be in violation of the National Historic Preservation Act, according to the Center for a Sustainable Coast.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane lifted the temporary restraining order.