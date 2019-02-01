The Frederica Academy girls basketball team had secured a spot in the GISA Class 3A state tournament, but Friday’s 48-42 home win over Bulloch Academy gave the Lady Knights the No. 2 seed for the region tournament next week.
Senior twins Jada and Jadyn Scott shined on Senior Night, with Jada leading all scorers with 19 points and Jada adding 16. Frederica girls basketball coach Sarah Helder also credited Riley Derrick with keeping the offense moving.
There are five teams in Region 2-3A, with the top four from the region tournament advancing to the state tournament. The top three teams in the region get byes into the region tournament and automatic spots in the state tournament.
With the strength of the region, Helder said she was glad the Lady Knights didn’t have to play in the play-in game.
Frederica Academy’s boys also scored a win against Bulloch Academy 65-59.
Denver Anthony, Jaylin Simpson, and Harry Veal each scored 14 points for the Knights, and Isaiah Jackson chipped in 13 more.