Coming into the Wednesday contest, the Frederica Knights (11-9) were looking to snap a three-game losing streak, and they did so with a 7-4 win over Citizens Christian (15-5).
With both teams going down in order to start the game, Citizens Christian got the first run of the game in the top of the second.
After two consecutive singles by Gray McLean and Case Snipes, Brock Amerson stepped up to the plate for the Patriots. As Amerson hit a single into center field, McLean beat the throw home, with the umpire ruling obstruction by the leaping Sutton Ellis at home plate. Allowing the first run of the game, Frederica’s John Havens locked in with a strikeout and grounder to limit the damage to one run.
Trailing 1-0, Frederica opened the floodgates in the bottom of the second. Ellis led off the inning by reaching base by way of an error. With Brayden Goff in to run the bases, he stole second base to be the first runner in scoring position on the night. Hayes Carter worked a walk, and a wild pitch later moved Goff and Carter to second and third with no outs for Sam Norris. Although Norris struck out, that didn’t stop his teammates from staying aggressive at the plate.
Jordan Triplett hit a triple over the right fielder’s head, scoring both Goff and Carter. Gaining the lead, Frederica added three more runs after loading the bases with two outs. TJ Sunderhaus’s fly ball was lost in the sky, allowing two runs to score for Frederica. Staying aggressive on the base paths, Grant Moore scored the fifth run of the inning from third base, after a dropped pitch by Hunter Hayes of the Pirates.
Scoring five runs in the second inning, Frederica stood firm defensively with Havens on the mound. Havens struck out three of the next seven batters he faced, ending the fourth inning with a strikeout.
“We are asking these guys to just grind through tough situations,” Frederica manager Tim Orlosky said. “Find a way to get on base, find a way to get out of a bad defensive situation. We are still learning how to do that and still learning the grit piece of our play. But we’ve gotten better every game and we have gotten better as the seasons gone along.
“We are not perfect by any means but what I have happy with is, that we continue to do things better than the game before. As long as we keep doing that and keep learning from our mistakes, I’m happy with that. We are not going to be perfect but just the attempt and effort to get better and raise our baseball IQ is what we are looking for.”
Citizens Christian put together a rally in the top of the fifth inning, down 5-1.
Loading the bases with one out and a walk later to Patriots’s Hayes, Orlosky pulled Havens. Receiving an ovation from the Knights crowd, Havens ended the night going 4.1 innings, striking out five and allowing three earned runs.
“John has been good for us all year,” Orlosky said. “As long as he throws the ball with conviction, he’s usually pretty good. You can have faith in him that he can do a good job. I’m really pleased with how much better he’s gotten since he was a freshman. It’s been a really good progression for him. I’m usually pretty confident that he’s going to know what to do and I trust his abilities. He’s come a long way.”
Jackson Lewis stepped into relief and allowed one run to score when the ball hit off his foot and beat the throw to first. Frederica got out of the jam with a rundown between third and home to end the inning.
The top half of the sixth saw the Patriots cut the 5-3 deficit down to one run on a fielder’s choice by Jonathan Rutland. The Patriots loaded the bases with two outs, but a hard line out found the glove of Lewis who walked off the mound holding firm to the one-run lead.
Having gone four innings without a run, the Knights broke their drought in the bottom of the sixth. Colt Howes led the inning off with a bunt single but was ruled out by making contact around home plate. Moore slapped a single into the outfield, stealing second with ease during Sunderhaus’s at-bat. Being hit by a pitch, Sunderhaus moved to second on a double steal for Ashton Frankel. Frankel hit a hard-hitting single to the outfield, scoring two with ease, but the lefty was tagged out going for second.
Leading 7-4 in the seventh, Carter stepped in for the save. Allowing a leadoff walk, Carter focused in and struck out the next batter, before forcing two grounders to end the game.
With the GISA Class 3A State Playoffs starting on Monday/Tuesday, the Knights wait to find out their opponents.
“We are just going to compete,” Orlosky said. “We are going to probably end up traveling and go somewhere probably pretty far away. So we are going to have to be ready for that. We are just going to take it one pitch at a time and grind it out.”