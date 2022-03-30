The Frederica Academy girls soccer team started Tuesday off with a dominating 9-0 win over the Crusaders of Robert Toombs.
Having played the night before in Dublin against Trinity Christian, the Knights (4-2-1, 3-1) came out with intentions of putting the game away early to give players opportunites to see the field.
After Robert Toombs started the first few minutes with the ball and looked to be a tough challenge for Frederica, the flood gates opened for the Knights in the 37th minute.
Co-captain Josephine Brock received a through ball from Katie Eckert for the first goal of the night.
Frederica kept the pressure after stealing the ball on the ensuing kickoff and making its way down the field, with co-captain Ellie Runyan hitting the crossbar from a shot inside the box.
The Knights captured their second goal minutes later when Mary Ford Fitzjurls took a shot from outside the box. What seemed like an easy ball for Robert Toombs’ goalkeeper, the ball popped off her gloves and into the back of the net.
As the Knights kept the pressure on the backline of the Crusaders by attacking every goal kick, the team forced corners and shots on goal.
In the 26th minute, Frederica grabbed its third goal of the game when Scout Brummett received a low-driven pass across the box by Fitzjurls.
After dishing out the game’s first assist, Eckert earned herself a goal by attacking the goal kick because of the high line by the Crusaders’ defenders. Taking it with ease, Eckert buried her shot for the teams’ fourth goal.
“Unfortunately for Robert Toombs they struggled to play out of the back and we took advantage of it,” said Frederica girls head coach Gabe Gabriel. “I want complete control. If I can have complete control and not have to worry about anything in our half then we will do that, whether it’s without the ball or with the ball possession.”
Twenty seconds later Frederica made its way down the field with Runyan controlling the ball and doing a roulette inside the box, before firing off a shot into the back of the net for the fifth goal.
The team’s sixth and final goal of the first half came with 14 minutes left when Clary Turk dribbled her way into the box from the left-wing, cutting back onto her right side and shooting into the top left corner of the goal.
In the second half and with a large lead, Gabriel gave his players opportunities to not only play in different positions but a chance for underclassmen to get playing time.
“I thought we did OK in the first half, and we eventually got it together,” Gabriel said. “I was glad that we were able to give the girls that have put in so much time, the time they deserved in the second half.”
Ruby George Pruitt took over at goalkeeper, with Alston Euart playing in the field and getting chances to put shots on target in the second half.
Robert Toombs was called for a handball 10 minutes into the second half, giving Euart a chance to take the free-kick with her strong left leg to cause trouble inside the box. Euart’s shot was floating into the back of the net but a goalkeeper error allowed Katelyn Sitz to tap the loose ball in for the seventh goal.
Minutes later, Tiana Jackson split the backline of the Crusaders’ defense for a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper. Jackson struck a low-driven shot into the near post for the eighth goal.
With seven minutes left in the game, Frederica had another free-kick chance for Euart to take. With another clean strike over the Robert Toombs’ wall, the Crusaders’ goal had herself another error that allowed Kate Head to get on the scorer’s sheet for the Lady Knights’ ninth and final goal.
Frederica boys 10
Robert Toombs 0
In the second game of the Region 3-2A matchup, the Knights (4-3-1, 4-2) boys took the field and instantly put pressure on in the final third.
Two minutes into the game, Smith Veal saw his shot bounce off the right post and roll on the goal line, falling to cross the line for the first goal of the night.
Frederica controlled the entirety of the first half, but couldn’t find the back of the net with all the chances the team created. It wouldn’t be until the 22nd minute when the team finally broke the scoreless tie on a free kick by Charlie Runyan. Runyan bent his shot around the Crusaders’ wall and into the bottom right of the goal for the first goal.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement from the beginning of the season till now,” said Frederica boys head coach Danielle Sunderhaus. “A lot of players that I’ve asked to step up and put in different roles. We did lose a lot of seniors last year and going to the state finals and doing a great job with that. It has put pressure on this year’s senior class and they have all stepped up to the challenge of saying ‘OK coach what do you need me to do.’
“Each player on the team has a role and they fill it and they keep asking me what can they do to improve and I think that is the difference-maker right now, they all want to step up and improve they all want to try and do better.”
With the team seeing the first goal finally show on the scoreboard, the Knights continued to put pressure on the Crusaders to try for as many as possible. With 13 minutes left in the first half, Max Byrd scored the second goal, cutting from the left side and into the near post for an easy shot.
Frederica ran a sequence of one-two passes for the third goal, with Josh Manning, Blake Holloway, TJ Jackson all touching the ball before Manning scored on a pass in the box from Jackson.
Byrd scored his second goal of the first half when he mimicked his first goal by flanking from the left side and keeping his shot towards the near post, putting the Knights up 4-0.
Frederica added one more goal in the first half when co-captain Jacob O’Connor received a through ball, splitting the gap between the Crusaders’ center backs and having a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper. O’Connor shot towards the near post, beating the keeper.
In the second half, the Knights came out looking to put the mercy rule on their region foe. As he controlled the cross in the box, O’Connor shot across the frame of the goal for the sixth goal of the game.
A minute later Holloway joined the scoring barrage when he made a run down the right side of the field, receiving a pass from Manning and scoring his first goal of the season. Being part of the baseball team Holloway had asked his coaches if he could play to help the thin bench.
Minutes later, Frederica tacked on two more goals, putting them up to nine in the game, with Manning earning his brace and Byrd earning himself a hat trick.
Robert Toombs rarely had chances to put any pressure on the Knights’ defense but after earning a free-kick 25-yards from goal, Sunderhaus yelled to her wall that the wall does not move.
With the free kick missing completely, Frederica had 27 minutes to bag goal number 10.
Chance after chance, the Knights couldn’t convert. With what looked like a group of Crusaders hoping for the misery to end, the goalkeeper saved every shot possible.
It wasn’t until the time showed 54.9 that Frederica converted its 10th and final goal of the night, with Veal scoring and being carried by his teammates in celebration of the win.
“As you can see from the game and the way the team treats them (David Beimler and Smith Veal), they respect them more because they don’t back down,” Sunderhaus said. “It is nice to see those eighth-graders step up and it’s refreshing because I know they get four years of this so, by the time they are seniors, I know that they are really broken in and what I will want out of them.”