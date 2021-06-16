Call it another sign the Golden Isles is recovering from the pandemic.
Most Delta Air Lines passenger flights to and from the Golden Isles to Atlanta are booked close to capacity, and in some instances they are overbooked, said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
In fact, negotiations are ongoing to add a fourth daily roundtrip flight to Atlanta, Burr said at Tuesday’s airport commission meeting.
Burr said about 40 percent of the traffic is regional.
On an unrelated matter, an airport commission ordinance will be considered at Thursday’s county commission meeting. The proposed amendments include reducing the number of airport commission members from nine to five, increasing their length of terms from four to five years, and authorizing the airport commission to operate outside of Glynn County.
The parking lot expansion is complete, with work planned to coat the old parking lot so the new and old sections appear the same.
Four pilots were recognized at the meeting for achieving different certifications. Larry Wade earned his instrument single-engine airplane certificate. Pristine Neve Gramm earned her flight instructor single-engine land certificate. Hanna Morgan Esserman and Carol Anne Fendig earned their private pilot single engine land certificates.
The Georgia Airport Association’s annual conference will be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the King & Prince Golf Resort on St. Simons Island.
The next airport commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on July 20 at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport’s second floor conference room, 295 Aviation Parkway.