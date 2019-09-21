A meeting will be held Sept. 24 that aims to further advance the future of downtown Brunswick.
The Coastal Georgia Foundation will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Library for stakeholders and community members to formalize Forward Brunswick. The organization, which has existed since earlier this year, is comprised of a group of stakeholders who have a vision for downtown Brunswick.
It will also be an opportunity to learn more about the newly formed NewCity Brunswick and its goal of fostering continued communication and collaboration on the downtown revitalization effort.
Paul White, president of Coastal Georgia Foundation, said he has gotten very positive feedback since the NewCity Brunswick effort was announced this week.
“We’ve got a lot of plans,” White said. “This is an effort to facilitate the market. Progress will be made.”
NewCity Brunswick was created after a group of business and community leader made a trip to Macon in May to see first hand the city’s ongoing renaissance. The business leaders who went on the fact-finding trip concluded a key to continued growth in downtown Brunswick will be dependent on adding more housing downtown.
The organization will use private capital to support revitalization projects with creative financing tools and a revolving loan program. NewCity Brunswick is designed to work with different economic development organizations without duplicating their services.
Justin Callaway, the newly appointed director of NewCity Brunswick, said his organization will have a close relationship with Forward Brunswick.
“That’s where a lot of our strategic focus will come from,” he said.
Callaway, who grew up in the Golden Isles, said it’s exciting to play a role in the revitalization of downtown Brunswick.
“I hope to play a small role,” he said. “This is a special place. It’s got a lot of positive things going for it.”
Callaway said one goal is to seek consensus among all the stakeholders to create a shared vision for downtown Brunswick’s future.
“We want to make sure every voice is heard,” he said. “We’re working to come up with one voice for the economic development of downtown Brunswick.”
White said it is important for all the stakeholders, including business, community and government leaders, the clergy and anyone else with an interest in downtown Brunswick to be part of the dialogue.
“We will facilitate discussion in a meaningful basis,” he said. “Everyone who has a stake in downtown Brunswick needs to be at the same table on a regular basis.”
Downtown development will also be the topic of discussion Sept. 25 with the presentation of Bringing it Home: A Panel Discussion on the Revitalization of Brunswick. The event, hosted by the Coastal Georgia Foundation, will be held at the College of Coastal Georgia conference center.
The event, moderated by Bert Roughton, former senior managing editor at the Atlanta Journal Consititution, will feature a panel to discuss different aspects of the ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Brunswick.
The speakers are Jeff Clark, outreach director of Safe Harbor’s Street Beat, Mathew Hill, executive director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, Michael Kaufman, manning member of Kaufman Development Group, Josh Rogers, president and CEO of NewTown Macon and Maggie Wilkes, owner of Maggie Mae’s Restaurant.
Registration is free and required. Got to coastalgeorgiaevents.evenbrite.com for information and to register.