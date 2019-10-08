A former Kingsland Police Department officer has been found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed African-American man who fled on foot after a traffic stop.
Jurors deliberated more than 20 hours over a three-day period before finding Zecheriah Presley not guilty of manslaughter charges late Saturday afternoon.
But the jury found Presley guilty of violating his oath of office in the shooting death of Tony Marcel Green, 33, when the verdict was returned.
Jury deliberations took longer than expected after the lone African-American juror, who also served as foreperson, had a medical issue Friday night.
Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett had to excuse the juror and name one of the alternates as a replacement. Scarlett called the jury into the courtroom at the Camden County Courthouse after his decision Saturday morning and instructed them to appoint a new foreperson and to start deliberations from scratch.
Presley will return to the Camden County Courthouse on Friday for sentencing on his violation of oath of office charge. He faces one to five years in prison if Scarlett chooses to impose jail time.
Presley was charged with involuntary manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter after the shooting and was later fired from the Kingsland Police Department.
The shooting occurred after Presley tried to initiate a traffic stop for speeding, and Green and a passenger fled from the scene on foot.
During the trial, Presley’s body camera footage of the foot chase was shown several times. While the images are grainy, at best, the sound included a the struggle, a taser being discharged and eight gunshots fired in rapid succession. Moments later Presley could be heard telling Green not to move and help was on its way.
The all-white jury’s verdict has upset the African-Amercian community, which showed great restraint after Green’s death. Many of the African-Americans in the audience gathered in front of the courthouse after the verdict to show their displeasure.
They carried signs with messages such as “Respect and protect black men,” “It could have been your child, justice for Punch,” and “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”