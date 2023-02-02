MOBILE, Ala. — Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh echoed Georgia fans Wednesday, expressing his preference that Todd Monken remain offensive coordinator in Athens.
Monken, 56, has overseen Georgia’s offense during its consecutive national championships (three total seasons). But he’s flirting with a return to the NFL. He reportedly interviewed with the Ravens and Buccaneers, with the latter appearing the greatest threat to hire him from Georgia.
Monken was with Tampa Bay from 2016-18, calling plays as offensive coordinator during his final season on Dirk Koetter’s staff. Monken worked under general manager Jason Licht, who’s still in the same role with the Bucs. ESPN insider Chris Mortensen, during an appearance Wednesday on “The Buck Belue Show” on The Fan, said Monken “interviewed extremely well” with the Bucs and that he would be “surprised if the Bulldogs aren’t replacing their offensive coordinator.”
But McIntosh, who’s on the way to the NFL himself, said Wednesday during an interview at the Senior Bowl he would like Monken to stick with his current job.
“I want him to stay at Georgia,” McIntosh said. “The offensive scheme, it’s crazy. I love how he runs the offense there. He has the weapons to do it again. Those guys bought into his game plan. They already know his offensive scheme.
“I just think it’d be a lot more pressure on those younger guys who’d have to learn a new scheme. I’ve been through it. I had to switch from (former coordinator James) Coley to Monken. … These guys are on a roll, let’s see if they can do it again. Why not? Try to go back for another one.”
McIntosh, looking into the camera for WSB Channel 2 Action News, then added: “Monk, stay at Georgia.”
The Bulldogs have averaged over 40 points per game under Monken, including 40.7 in 2022, when 13 of the team’s 15 wins came by double digits. McIntosh spoke glowingly of Monken, mentioning that he taught him how running backs are used in the NFL.
McIntosh left Senior Bowl practice early Tuesday with a calf cramp, but he was fine Wednesday. He’s impressed thus far, showcasing his lauded pass-catching ability while looking capable as a blocker. McIntosh also showed explosiveness on some of his runs.
McIntosh said he hasn’t yet spoken with the Bucs, but when asked about potentially playing for Monken in Tampa Bay, he said: “Definitely, we’ll see. That’d be God again if that happened. And I think that’d be a fit because he knows how to use a back like me.”
If Monken returns to Tampa Bay, he won’t be coaching quarterback Tom Brady, as the seven-time champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning. If Monken returns to Georgia, he’ll have a new starting quarterback, with Stetson Bennett’s eligibility finally up. Junior Carson Beck, sophomore Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton will compete to replace Bennett.