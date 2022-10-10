Former Glynn Academy standout Philip Bulatao continues to shine on the college cross country scene.
Competing at the annual Georgia College Invitational for the host school, Bulatao finished third overall in the 60-man field. He was the top finisher for the Bobcats as they finished third overall at the Council Farm Course in Milledgeville.
Bulatao finished with the 8-kilometer race in a time of 26:14, one of three top-10 finishers for the Bobcats. Rounding out the top-10 finishers for the team were freshman Caleb Carter (fifth) and sophomore Caiden Curtis (eighth), both personal bests for the underclassmen.
“Our team strategized with our coach,” said Bulatao in a statement. “Start off slow and see what you have left at the end. See if you can kick it. We pushed through and worked as a team.”
With three runners finishing in the top 10, GCSU accumulated 49 points, 10 points off the University of West Alabama (39) and nine back of UT Southern (40).
GCSU returns to action Oct. 22nd in the UAH Charger Cross Country Invitational in Huntsville.