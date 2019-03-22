WARDELL, Mo. — Bill Burlison, a former six-term congressman from southeast Missouri, has died.
Officials at Morgan Funeral Home in Advance on Tuesday confirmed the death of Burlison. He was 88. No cause of death was given.
The Southeast Missourian reports that Burlison died Sunday at his home in Wardell.
Burlison was first elected in 1968. The Democrat lost his bid for a seventh term in 1980 to Republican Bill Emerson at a time when southeast Missouri was trending toward the GOP. The region is now overwhelmingly Republican.
Burlison was a Marine Corps veteran who served as an assistant Missouri attorney general and Cape Girardeau County prosecutor before his election to Congress.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Bill Phelps has died.
Officials at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, Missouri confirmed his Tuesday death. He was 84. No cause of death was given.
Phelps worked as a Kansas City attorney before being elected to the state House in 1960. He served as a state representative for 12 years until he was elected lieutenant governor in 1972. Voters re-elected him to another four-year term in 1976.
He earned the nickname “full-time” Phelps because of a campaign promise to serve fulltime as lieutenant governor, a job with few official duties.
