Signs and warnings are not just put out at random by government agencies.
If the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning, it’s because there is a tornado that is on its way toward your location. If a sign is put up warning you of an upcoming and unexpected bump in the road, it’s because they want you to slow down so you don’t destroy your car on said obstruction.
These are the type of warnings and signs that most people obey without thinking twice. If you see a tornado warning, get in a safe place. If you see a sign saying bump, get ready to slow down.
So why, when the Environmental Protection Agency puts up signs warning people to not eat the fish out of the waters around the former LCP Chemicals site, are people still eating fish from the site?
According the EPA’s Human Exposure dashboard, “As of December 2017, EPA considers the LCP Chemicals Georgia site to be ‘Human Exposure Not Under Control’ because EPA is aware that people are consuming contaminated fish, despite warning signs and fish advisories. The levels of methylmercury and PCBs — primarily Aroclor 1268 — detected in fish fillets resulted in a fish consumption advisory for the Turtle River/Brunswick estuary issued by the Georgia (Department of Natural Resources) from 1995 to the present.”
Eating one fish out of the site probably won’t harm you, but the steady consumption of the chemicals that have been found in the marine life at the site can be very hazardous.
Some groups — like pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and the elderly — could also be more adversely affected than the average person.
Perhaps the most baffling notion for us is there is so much good fishing in the Golden Isles. There are plenty of rivers, creeks and other bodies of water where you can catch fish that are safe to eat. Why risk eating contaminated fish when there are other options available?
We hope that this warning is heeded better in the future. Even if the risk is a small one, is it really worth finding out how minimal it is?
The LCP site is southwest of the intersection of Ross Road and U.S. Highway 341. If you’re looking to put the catch of the day on your plate when dinnertime arrives, we and the EPA suggest you find a different spot.