The Gators have only won one meeting with their rivals from across the border in the last five years. In three of those games, the Bulldogs bullied the Gators by more than double digits. If Florida is going to break that streak this year, here are a few things that will help the Gators pull the upset.
1. Follow Missouri’s example: Teams for the most part have put up little resistance against Georgia this year. The Bulldogs are averaging 41.7 points per game on offense while yielding only just over 9 points per game on defense.
The only team to really give Georgia fits this year was Missouri. The middle-of-the-road, SEC East Tigers had Georgia on upset alert for most of the game. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the last 10 minutes of the game to rally from a 10-point deficit to win 26-22.
Missouri’s biggest advantage in that game was winning the turnover battle, collecting two Georgia fumbles while not committing any turnovers of their own. The Bulldogs outgained the Tigers by nearly 200 yards, but turnovers and bad third-down play killed drives.
If Florida can replicate what Missouri did, but produce more offensive firepower, the Gators could pull the upset.
2. Big day for Richardson: Florida will go as far as quarterback Anthony Richardson can take them. The enigmatic quarterback has had a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde complex this season. When he has been on his game, Richardson’s impressive physical tools — a big arm that sits on a huge frame that is equally capable of running away from or through defenders — have shined. But his in experience has also been frequently on display this year.
In his first full year as a starter, Richardson has only completed 56.5% of his passes with six touchdowns against seven interceptions. He’s also Florida’s second leading rusher with 395 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
If he can tap into his immense potential and turn in a big game through the air and with his legs, Florida has a chance to play spoiler.
3. Florida’s vintage defense shows up: In its prime, Florida was known for playing defense with an edge and attitude. That led to some dumb penalties, but their defenses usually backed it up with stellar play.
The defense has taken a step back in recent years. This year’s iteration enters Saturday’s game giving up more than 28 points per game this season. That’s good enough for 81st among all 130 FBS squads. Their total defense ranking is even more abysmal, tied at 108 with Florida International.
The matchup is especially bad considering how good Georgia’s offense has been this year. The Bulldogs are eight in the nation in points per game, averaging just under 42 points per game. There is a little bit of room for hope, though.
Florida did beat the 11th ranked scoring offense earlier this year in Utah, which Florida held 14 points under its scoring average. The problem is that was the first game of the season. Since then, the Gators have given up 38 to a very good Tennessee team and 45 to a burgeoning LSU squad.
Florida may not be able to reach back to their glory days on defense this year, but if they can just find the mojo they had in Week 1 against Utah, they will have a chance. If they don’t it’s going to be a long afternoon in Jacksonville.