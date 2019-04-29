The search for an assistant city manager’s position in Brunswick is nearing completion.
Three finalists have been named for the position to replace Consuella Barbour, who resigned in January to accept the town manager’s job in Cottage City, Md.
City officials received 69 applications for the position and seven candidates were interviewed.
The three finalists are Randy Altimus, assistant city manager of Eastpointe, Mich., Tanet Myers, assistant to university counsel, Savanah State University and Beatrice Soler, management analyst (interim assistant city manager) with the city of Brunswick.
All three candidates toured the city in late March and earlier this month to meet with department heads and managers. They also interviewed with City Manager James Drumm as part of the process.
Fewer people applied for the job than the last time the city was seeking an assistant city manager the last time it was open in 2016. Drumm said the high level of employment in the current economy was likely a factor, but city officials are pleased with the applicant pool.
The next step is a public reception to enable the candidates to meet city commissioners, board members, community leaders and the general public.
“This is a key management position for the city, and we want the recruitment process to be transparent and inclusive,” Drumm said.
The reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Old City Hall. The finalists will make short presentations at 6 p.m. to explain their qualifications.
A decision on the next assistant city manager is expected at a city commission meeting sometime in late May or early June.
“It is our goal to have a new assistant city manager in place by early summer,” Drumm said.