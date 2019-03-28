Before going on Spring Break next week, students at Golden Isles Elementary School and Sterling Elementary School got to enjoy field day activities. At Sterling, the event was centered around principal Kelly Howe, who is retiring after this year. The school surprised Howe by basing all of this year’s field day activities around her. At Golden Isles, The theme of this year’s event was Ohana, which is Hawaiian for family. All events centered around a Hawaiian theme, like the pineapple bowling relay.
