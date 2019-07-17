Nearly 106 years ago, a small group men gathered on Jekyll Island to create what many believe was the most important acts signed into law in American history.
The men gathered at the Jekyll Island Club for a secret meeting in response to a series of bank crisis that had plagued the nation since it was established. Their goal was to establish a national bank to have a central control of the monetary system.
Christopher Oakley, vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, explained the history of the Federal Reserve and the role in the economy Tuesday at a St. Simons Island Rotary Club meeting.
The Federal Reserve has 12 banks across the nation, including one in Atlanta. Oakley, a 31-year veteran in the Federal Reserve, has worked an Atlanta region satellite office in Jacksonville, Fla. office the past 31 years.
“We all take this role we’ve been given very seriously,” he said.
Three years before the Federal Reserve Act was signed into law, J.P. Morgan, one of the most powerful men on Wall Street, set up a secret meeting, where eight men met to create the First National Bank.
The bill failed, when it was introduced for consideration in 1910, but the support for a national bank grew as a result of the meeting.
“The energy resulted in the passage of the Federal Reserve Act,” Oakley said. “The momentum for a central bank was certainly there.”
Before the Federal Reserve was established, individual banks printed their own paper money, which gave people no protection if the bank went bankrupt.
Oakley described the Federal Reserve as the “banker’s bank.”
Reserve banks distribute currency and cash, process checks and electronic payments, and remove old dollar bills of every denomination out of circulation.
The Federal Reserve has had to adapt to the growing number of financial transactions done electronically, he said. The Atlanta bank is responsible for retail payments across the nation.
Oakley said “policy mistakes” were made before the Great Depression began in 1929 but many lessons were learned.
A board of governors are appointed to 14-year terms, with the chair serving four years. There is oversight by Congress, along with audits and statements that are posted online.
The term lengths also enable the members to work with no political oversight in establishing monetary policy.
“We’ve worked to be more and more a transparent operation,” he said. “Sometimes monetary policy hurts."
The Federal Reserve is probably best know for its role setting interest rates
“The role the banks play, we believe is an important one,” he said.
Oakley expressed optimism about the economic outlook for the next several years, though “a number of things could create some choppieness". Unemployment is low, but prices are still below what the Federal Reserve would like to see, he said.
“We remain pretty upbeat,” he said. “Our forecast is more of the same."