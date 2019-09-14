Events and
special services
The Bible Baptist Institute, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick, will begin its 36th year of classes. Each session will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday nights September to May. There is no charge for the class. For more information, visit www.bbcbwk.com.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will be holding a revival at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. It will continue at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 to 3. The Rev. Scott McVey officiating. The public is invited to attend.
First Friendship Baptist Church, 101 Lee St., Brunswick, will host the fourth anniversary celebration for the Rev. Steven Wise Sr. at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Lee Williams of Freedom Community Church and the Rev. Frederick Newbill and First Timothy Baptist Church of Jacksonville.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Haven Sheffiled United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Friends and Family Day at 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Wrice.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will celebrate its pastor the Rev. Carl Brown Jr. at 11 a.m. Oct. 6. The Rev. Vernon Reid of Family Believers Ministry in Brunswick will be the guest speaker.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its church’s anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Bessie Cohen of Nesby Chapel United Methodist Church will be the guest speaker.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Welcome Baptist Church, 4397 River Road, Townsend, will hold a program to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Dorian at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. All monetary donations will be accepted.
Music
The First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a concert given by The Golden Isles Strummers in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Oct. 26. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry and Woman’s Voices.