Events and special
services
Epworth by the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island, will host “Singing in the Sun,” a Road Scholar choral presentation, at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Strickland Auditorium at Epworth. It is free and open to the public.
Gilead Ministry, 428 Picric St., Brunswick, will host a prom night for those with special needs from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8.
The Gathering Place will host a workshop titled Gen Z: Helping a New Generation Build a Lasting Faith, a free event for parents, 707 leaders and anyone wanting to reach the next generation, at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Jonathan Morrow, author of “Welcome to College.” There will be a dinner, catered by Tramici, at no cost to attendees.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 156th anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Kenny Grant from Calvary Baptist Temple of Savannah. St. Paul AME Church, 1520 Wolfe St., Brunswick, will hold its 150th anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. today at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The cost is $50 and “after five” attire is required. Tickets may be purchased by calling 912-265-0163 or 912-289-2782.
St. Paul AME Church, 1520 Wolfe St., Brunswick, will celebrate of its 150th church anniversary at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Moore Methodist Museum is offering an exhibit of nativity scenes, courtesy of local collector June Brown. More than 150 nativities will be on display in addition to the museum’s permanent international collection on display. Viewing opportunities are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, call 912-638-4050 or visit mooremethodistmuseum.com.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host its pastor’s third anniversary celebration at 3:30 p.m. service Sunday. Various guest churches and ministers will be on hand. A luncheon will follow the Sunday service.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. John Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Darien, will host its Men and Women’s Day program at 4 p.m. Feb. 3. The guest church will be the Rev. Stanley Lotson and East Light Baptist Church.
The Tribes of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick, will sponsor its annual Rainbow Tea Sunday at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. The father and daughter musical team, “Jones-A-Phones” of Camden County, will be on hand.
Music
An appreciation celebration for Horace Jones Sr. will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Holy Band Inspiration Temple, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick.