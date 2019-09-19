Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2051 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate its Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. Sept. 29. The Rev. Johnny Wrice will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served.
The Bible Baptist Institute, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick, will begin it’s 36th year of classes. Each session will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday nights September to May. There is no charge for the class. For more information, visit www.bbcbwk.com.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will be holding a revival at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. It will continue at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 to 3. The Rev. Scott McVey officiating. The public is invited to attend.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1711 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a training for ushers at 11 a.m. Sept. 28. The lead instructor will be Deborah Francis of Shiloh Baptist Church. It is open to all ushers. Lunch will be served. To sign-up, call 912-265-4334.
Haven Sheffiled United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Friends and Family Day at 4 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Wrice.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will celebrate its pastor the Rev. Carl Brown Jr. at 11 a.m. Oct. 6. The Rev. Vernon Reid of Family Believers Ministry in Brunswick will be the guest speaker.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church, 5789 Cox Road, Townsend, will hold its September Birthday Ministry at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guests will be the Rev. Ronnie Leggett and the Second Woodland Combined Choir. The community is invited.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Waynesville Church of God, 25011 Hwy. 82, Waynesville, will host its fourth annual car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12. There is a $20 entry fee. For more information, contact Jesse Morgan at 912-288-1043.
Welcome Baptist Church, 4397 River Road, Townsend, will hold a program to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Dorian at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. All monetary donations will be accepted.
Zion Baptist Church will host its annual dinner theater at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Baptist Church’s beach hall, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. It will feature Lady AJ, a Christian comedienne. The attire is semi formal. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 912-264-3105.
Music
The First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a concert given by The Golden Isles Strummers in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Oct. 26. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Sparrows Nest Food Pantry and Woman’s Voices.