Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Church, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will have its 17th annual Men’s Day program at 4:15 p.m. March 8. The speaker will be the Rev. Bobby Thompson of St. Paul Baptist Church in Brunswick. The public is invited.
First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host an IF: Gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13. Another session will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14. The cost is $30 with childcare and meals provided. The IF: Gathering provides space for women to wrestle with essential questions of faith and to connect during a two-day gathering. To register, visit local.ifgathering.com/brunswickga.
“From the HeArt: A Talisman for Hope, Healing and New Beginnings,” an art exhibit featuring works designed to promote spiritual enrichment will be showcased at the Horton Gallery, within the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. It will be on display Tuesday to March 30. Proceeds from sales will go toward From the HeARt, a community program that benefits organizations such as Amity House, Grace House and Habitat for Humanity.
The Golden Isles Christian Church will present a lesson “Changing the Dynamics” based on Acts 18: 24-28 at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will also be a 10 a.m. Bible study, and a 5 p.m. study of Psalms 86. At 9 a.m. March 7, there will be a First Saturday Men’s Breakfast.
Golden Isles Women’s Connection will host its annual retreat on March 13 and 14 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Christian author Lisa Harper. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at www.giwc.info.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, hosts bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2279 Ga. Hwy. 99, Townsend, will celebrate the Combined Choir’s 41st anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a six-week series workshop series titled, “Writing a Spiritual Manifesto.” It will be taught by Rabbi Rachael Bregman. The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and 25. It is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.
The Women’s Prayer Union of Coastal Georgia will meet from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today in the Jones Auditorium at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. The program will be presented by Savannah Ramsey and worship led by Christina Godwin. There is no registration fee but love offering appreciated. For more information, call M. Rice at 912-265-6888.
Music
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will hold its annual Choir and Usher Board Anniversary at 3 p.m. March 8. The guest will be the Bright Star Singers.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will feature a Tenebrae concert at 7 p.m. March 29 in the church sanctuary. There will be a short concert of Lenten choral and hand bell music followed by the Tenebrae service. The concert is family friendly and free.