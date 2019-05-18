Events
and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its annual New Vision Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Nicky Diggs.
Elm Grove Baptist Church, Meridian, will continue its Women’s Conference at 11:15 a.m. Sunday with Victoria Blue of St. James Baptist Church in Madison, Fla., as the speaker.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served in the social hall after the activities. There will be no Sunday school or evening service on this day. The public is invited to attend.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Friends and Family Day weekend. Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and at 11 a.m Sunday.
The First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island will conclude its 160th Church Anniversary at 11 a.m. May 26. The Rev.Fredrick Heath, bishop at the Community Missionary Baptist Church of Midway, will deliver the message.
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 128th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Terry Walker of It’s Not About You Ministries.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a Tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Vacation Bible School class from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7. The program will be for students entering kindergarten to 7th grade. To register, visit www.fredericabpatist.com.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a Men’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at the church. There will be chair massages, blood pressure checks and other testing. The church is also attempting to hold a blood drive but needs at least 15 committed persons prior to the event. If you are interested in donating blood, call or text Lavertia Johnson at 912-996-2230
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is good!”
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road in Brookman, will have its annual Women’s Day program at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme is ‘Women Standing Strong and Moving Forward.’ The guest speaker will be Daisy Button, elder at End Time Kingdom Builder’s Outreach Ministries of Darien.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will celebrate its 95th church anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will follow the service.
Salem St. John Baptist Church, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its pastor’s anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Quan Glover of Young Zion Missionary Baptist Church of St. Marys.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary show give-away at 6 p.m. June 9 at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 to 21.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its annual Youth Day at 11 a.m. May 26. The speaker will be David Bailey, the assistant principal of Burroughs-Molette Elementary School. The theme is “Take Flight to Where God Leads You.”
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its non denominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon June 15 at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A free picnic will follow the event.
Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., Brunswick, will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 3 to 7. The theme is “Take Flight Where God Leads You.” For more information, call 912-26-3105.
Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., Brunswick, will host Men’s Day at 11 a.m. May 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Forrest Dicket of St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal in Atlanta. The theme is “Men! God is Able.”
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will hold its Family and Friends day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest church will be Greater Shiloh M.B. Church of Palatka, Fla.
Music
First Baptist Church, 1311 Union St., Brunswick, will host its spring concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. The theme is Night of Worship presented by the music ministry. It will include the First Praise Choir, First Sounds Orchestra and a vast array of vocal ensembles.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will hold its 72nd Homecoming service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Shireys, a singing group, will be ministering through music.