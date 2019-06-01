Events and
special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its 16th annual Women’s Day at 4:15 p.m. June 23. Patricia Rogers, evangelist, will be the speaker.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will host Vacation Bible School from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. This year’s theme is “On Safari: Managing What Belongs to God.” There will be classes for ages 4 through adult.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will be hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. June 16 to 19 at the Altamaha Regional Park river pavilion. Children ages 13 and under are invited to attend.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Men’s Day at 11 a.m. June 16. The speaker will be Dwayne Gordon of Jesup and Jesup Adventist Church. The theme will be “God Provides.”
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host a one night revival at 7 p.m. June 12. The Rev. George Jackson and Saint Andrews CME Church will be the guests. The public is invited.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a Tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Vacation Bible School class from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday. The program will be for students entering kindergarten to 7th grade. To register, visit www.fredericabpatist.com.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is good!”
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a Men’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at the church. There will be chair massages, blood pressure checks and other testing. The church is also attempting to hold a blood drive but need at least 15 committed persons prior to the event. If you are interested in donating blood, call or text Lavertia Johnson at 912-996-2230.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Greater Hall Temple of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host its 31st Brunswick district meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Haven Sheffield United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Rev. Green of St. James Baptist Church. Music will be provided by The Bright Star Singers.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will celebrate its Homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Wayne Anderson of St. Marys will be the guest speaker.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its Men’s Day at 4 p.m., June 9. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Johnny L. Wrice. Music will be provided by The Ambassadors for Christ of Brunswick.
Peace, Charity and Hope Ministries Inc., 3507 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will hold a celebration for the pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Winifred Herrington at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary show give-away at 6 p.m. June 9 at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 to 21.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will host Vacation Bible School from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 10 to 14. The cost is $10 per child or $20 for two or more within a family. To register, call 912-265-3249 ext. 14.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 124th church anniversary at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday with guest church St. James Baptist Church; Thursday with Bethel Baptist and Friday with Abysinia Baptist. The celebration will culminate at 11:30 June 9. The Rev. Bobby Thompson will deliver the message. The public is invited.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Vacation Bible School summer camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 to 28. Students moving into kindergarten through fifth grades are welcome. The theme is “Cruising with Noah.” The registration deadline is June 17. The cost is $15. For more information email PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon June 15 at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A free picnic will follow the event.
Zion Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The theme is “Take Flight Where God Leads You.” For more information, call 912-26-3105.
Music
True Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host By His Grace, a musical event featuring a number of gospel acts, at 5 p.m. June 23. For more information, call 912-223-9200.