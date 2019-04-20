Events and
special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St. Brunswick, will hold its Annual New Vision Day Celebration at 11 a.m. May 19 with guest speaker Nicky Diggs.
Advent Christian Church, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will a 9 a.m. Easter breakfast buffet followed by a 10:30 a.m. worship service April 21. Everyone is invited and no “church clothes” are required. A reservation is requested for breakfast. Call 912-265-7023.
Bibleway International Inc., 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host an Easter festival for the community from noon to 3 p.m. April 20 at the church. The free event will include an Easter egg hunt, bounce house, games and crafts. Hotdogs and refreshments will also be served. To register, attendees should visit www.bibleway.myevent.com.
Elm Grove Baptist Church in Meridian will host an 11:15 a.m. Easter Service April 21.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will hold its Easter sunrise services will be held at 7 a.m. at the Altamaha River April 21. The morning service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch and an Easter egg hunt following church services. There will be no Sunday school or evening service.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a Tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Easter Sunday Celebration services with Bible study beginning at 9:15 a.m. April 21 followed by fellowship, breakfast and a 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Vacation Bible School class from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7. The program will be for students entering kindergarten to 7th grade. To register, visit www.fredericabpatist.com.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Easter Sunday Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza, followed by a special Easter luncheon at 10:30 a.m. April 21. Lunch will immediately follow.
The Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. April 21 at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. It is sponsored by all churches on Jekyll Island. Everyone is welcome.
Haven Sheffield U.M.C., 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will hold its Easter service at 4 p.m. April 21. There will be food, games and Easter baskets for children. The church will also celebrate its annual spring revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly April 24, 25, and 26. The speaker will be the Rev. J.D. Williams of Springfield Baptist Church.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will hold an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 21 followed by breakfast and an 11 a.m. Easter cantata service.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverside Dr., Jekyll Island, will host its Easter service at 11 a.m. April 21. All are welcome.
Jekyll Island Baptist Church, 501 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, will host its Easter service at 11 a.m. April 21.
Peace Charity and Hope Ministries Inc., 3503 Martin Luther King Blvd, Brunswick, will host a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 21 at Overlook Park in Brunswick. An Easter worship service will follow at the church. Attendees are asked to wear white if possible.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church in Townsend will host its pre-anniversary services at 7:30 p.m nightly April 29 to May 3. There will also be an 11:30 a.m. service May 5.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church in Townsend will host its 121st anniversary service with Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and worship service at 11:30 a.m. May 5. The worship leaders will be First Beulah Baptist Church of Savannah.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church’s Jekyll Island Mission service will hold its Easter service at 8 a.m. April 21 at the Morgan Center on Jekyll Island.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will hold its Holy Saturday labyrinth service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20. The church will hold Easter services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. April 21.
St. Richard’s Episcopal Church will hold a 9 a.m. April 21 Easter service at Faith Chapel, in the historic district, on Jekyll Island.
The Easter Sunrise Service at the Pier on St. Simons Island will be held at 6:30 a.m. April 21. The Rev. Danny Grace of Frederica Presbyterian Church will offer the message. An offering will be collected. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host a Men’s and Women’s Fellowship service “Declaring Unity & Victory”, at 7:30 p.m. April 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George Lewis. Refreshments will be served after the service.