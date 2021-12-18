Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Calvary/New Day Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick, will host the Twelve Days of Christmas at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The children’s ministry will perform. There will also be a 5 p.m. Christmas concert featuring Scott Barrett. An open house will follow.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a live Christmas Eve Nativity Children’s Program at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at its Connection Park, Gloucester Street between Norwich and Wolfe Streets. Lessons in Carols, Communion and Candlelight will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary. All are invited. For details, visit LetsBeFirst.church.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host an 11 a.m. Christmas Cantata titled “Peace has Come” and a 5 p.m. Sunday children and youth Christmas program with refreshments to follow. At 6 p.m. Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Longest Night service featuring the choir and handbells will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Christmas week services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; a children’s service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24; a 9 p.m. candlelight service Dec. 24; a 9:30 a.m. Christmas carol sing-along Dec. 25; a service of lessons and carols will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26. Offerings given during this period will be donated to Manna House.
New Beginning Fellowship Brunswick, 2208 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will hold its Christmas Day Communion Service at 11 a.m. Dec. 25. Everyone is welcome.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sunday. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. Simons Anglican Mission will host a Christmas Eve Holy Communion and Carols from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. A Christmas Sunday Holy Communion and Carols will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 26. All services will be held at Lovely Lane Chapel at Epworth, 1190 Arthur J Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 803 G St, Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m.; 9 a.m.; and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The Pastor’s Bible Study is at 10 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Women’s Bible Study is at at 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Wednesday; Men’s Bible Study is 5:30 p.m. Monday. For details, call 912-634-1412.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Upcoming events include a Choir Christmas Concert of Lessons and Carols at 10:45 a.m. Sunday; a Christmas Eve Communion at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24; a Unified Service at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 26; and a Wesleyan Covenant Renewal service at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 2. For details, call 912-634-1412.