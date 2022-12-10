Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Bartow St., Brunswick, will celebrate the Pastor’s 12 year anniversary during the morning service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a luncheon. Youth pastor Danielle Polite will share the message.
Bibleway International, 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its annual toy drive at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. For details, call 772-882-1502.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, will host its Golden Isles Christmas presentation at 6 p.m. today and Sunday. The event will include carols and other Christmas activities. All are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Iglesia Christiana Unita Renacer will host a seminar on how to handle an active shooter at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Rob Ellis and Linda Hall will be speakers. It will be presented in English and Spanish.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a Jazz Sounds of Christmas concert with saxophonist Travis Brown at 5 p.m. Dec. 18. The performance will offer both traditional and contemporary takes on classics. Admission is $30 for adults. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased via PayPal at saintachurch.org or by calling 912-342-8461. A reception will follow in the parish hall. All proceeds will benefit St. Athanasius’ ministries. The church will also host a Blue Christmas evening prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. It will be open to anyone who is having a difficult time during the holidays. Refreshments will be served and a Blue Christmas tree will be trimmed.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcome.
St. Marks Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick will host Lessons and Carols, a performance, at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host the Norma Lucas Academy of Fine Arts (NLAFA) Christmas Recital at 3 p.m. Sunday. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a Children’s Christmas Dinner Theater. For reservations, contact the church office at 912-634-1412. The church’s regular services are at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Wesley Arbor, Respite for All, is a community outreach program for those adults with dementia. It will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the church. All are welcome. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.