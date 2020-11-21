Events and special services
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a golf tournament at noon Dec. 14 at the Brunswick Country Club. Four-person teams are currently being sought, as are corporate teams and sponsorships. For more information, email Nick.Doster@synovus.com.
Faithworks, a Christian-based nonprofit in Brunswick, is seeking donations to provide a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. They are asking for turkey donations to be delivered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at Sparrow’s Nest. Donors should register prior to arriving. Registration or options for monetary donations may be found on the organization’s Facebook page. It’s website is https://faithworksministry.org and its phone number is 912-261-8512.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host its Woman’s Day program at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. It will be a virtual program broadcast on YouTube and Twitter. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Naomi Foreman of Life Changing Word Church International of Eastman. The soloists will be Patrice Butts and Deynina Brown.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study (John I) at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday, titled “Thank the Lord.” A Thanksgiving program following at 1 p.m. A collection for Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry will also be taken. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. A 7 p.m. Wednesday evening program will focus on the Book of Daniel.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes filled with items for underprivileged children will be collected from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22; from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Items to be collected include brushes, soap and washcloths, toothbrushes, toys, games, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, jump ropes, balls, flip flops or shoes, pencils and notebook paper, markers and clothing. Candy and toothpaste will not be accepted this year. Other local churches serving as drop-offs include CenterPoint Church in Brunswick, Altamaha Baptist Church in Jesup and First Baptist Church in St. Marys. For more information, to coordinate a bulk order or to volunteer, email melongssi@gmail.com or call 912-638-4673.
Operation Bedspread, a Christian nonprofit, is seeking much needed funds to help with its mission to provide local children with beds. Any amount will be accepted. For more information or to make a donation, visit operationbed.org/donate-now.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host its Christmas Even program at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 912-265-6814.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Temple Beth Tefilloh is hosting a program with Rabbi Rachael Bregman and Talia Harp, a nutrition consultant. They will delve into elements of self-care for the body and soul. The three sessions will be held Dec. 1, 8 and 15 on Zoom. A $20 donation per session is suggested. For more information, email rabbirachaelbregman@gmail.com.