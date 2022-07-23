Events and
special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church, 1901 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a special service, A Day for the Community in Christ at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will celebrate its Education Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the president of Savannah State University, Kimberly Ballard-Washington. Students, graduates and educators will be honored.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Hortense Wesleyan Camp, 395 Tabernacle Road, Hortense, will hold its 117th annual Camp Meeting from Thursday to Aug. 7. The first service will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday to Aug. 7. The last service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. The Revs. George Holley and Tim Jones will be the evangelists. Todd Horne will be the song evangelist. For more information, contact Misty Rowell at 912-270-4458, visit the website at hortensecamp.org or visit our Facebook page Hortense Wesleyan Camp.
The House of God Pillar and Ground of Truth, 2528 Bartow St., Brunswick, will host the gospel group, Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires at 5 p.m. July 31. The event will be in celebration of 60 years of music and Jones’ birthday. A number of other guests will be on hand.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will join with Boy Scout Troop 224 to host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. To register as a donor, visit go to redcrossblood.org.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon July 30 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event has been on hiatus due for two years due to the Golden Ray followed by the pandemic.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcomed. Come for five minutes or the hour.
St. Simons Anglican Mission hosts services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. The Wesley Music Academy Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily through Friday. A 10:45 a.m. Unified Service will be held July 31. At 4 p.m. Aug. 7 the Wesley Academy of Early Learning Open House will be held. The Sally Weston Hawie Artist series will continue with the Astralis Chamber Ensemble at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. On Sept. 6, the the Wesley Academy of Fine Arts and Wesley Arbor will launch. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.