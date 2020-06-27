Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to host its drive-in service, Park and Pray, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is broadcast on 95.1, a short-range FM station. Summer services feature some of the old favorite hymns and gospel music.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a men’s breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Wednesday night Bible study will be held at 7 p.m. at the church. There will be a Bible service at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The theme will be “Teach Us To Lead.” A 5 p.m. devotional with pizza and desserts will also be held Sunday at the church. There will be a food collection for Sparrow’s Nest on that date at all meetings.
Rejoice Radio, 97.5 and 94.7 FM, broadcasts at 7 a.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. Thursdays. It is available at rejoice975.com.
The Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island offers free lectures weekly on John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island from the Rev. Dave Hanson. They are held at 2 p.m. Thursday. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. CDC guidelines are being observed. The museum is located within Epworth By the Sea. For more information, visit mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
True Life Ministries’ annual open water baptism has been rescheduled for June 19, 2021 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.