Events and
special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study class at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will celebrate the installation of pastor-elect the Rev. Garry Watson at 3 p.m. June 27. The Rev. Perry Simmons Jr. will officiate. All are welcome.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912 634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Bible Study class will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday. An evening service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, U.S. Hwy. 17, Darien, will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 to 3. The sale will be located across the street from the post office in Darien.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 27 to 30. Students are invited to join for food, fun and fellowship. Participants should be ages 5 to 12.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a Freedom Fest from 7 to 9 p.m. June 27 at the church. There will be food trucks, bounce houses, an obstacle course, a corn maze and more. There will also be a fireworks display at dusk. It is free and open to all.
Spiritual Lighthouse of the Miracle Deliverance will host a Summer Revival at 7 p.m. June 23 and 24 at 1210 I St., Brunswick. The scripture theme will be from 1 Kings 18:21. Food will be given away Friday evening and refreshments will be served nightly.
Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, 226 Willow Drive, Hortense, will host an anniversary meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. June 26 at the church. Among other speakers, the Rev. David Green of Brunswick will be on hand. Lunch will be provided following the service.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Vacation Bible School for pre-school to 5th grade students from 9 a.m. to noon July 19 to 22. The theme is Camping with Christ.” Registration is $20 for St. William members and $35 for others. The registration form can be found at stwill.net. For more information, call Nancy Power at 912-638-2651.
Music
The True Deliverance Tabernacle, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host Pre-Father’s Day Program will be held at 5 p.m. today. Horace and the Mighty Jubilaires and other acts will perform.