Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ Family, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will observe its annual Women’s Day at 4:15 p.m. June 25. Their speaker is Evangelist Rochelle Holmes of Full Gospel Church of God in Christ in Hinesville. The public is invited.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in coastal Georgia. For more information, visit epwrothbythesea.org or call 912-638-4050.
BibleWay International will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Rosemary Woods, who will be receiving a Presidential Achievement Award at 2 p.m. July 1 at Embassy Suites, 500 Blvd., Brunswick. Seating is limited.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, 17 at Munro Street, Darien, will host a Community Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10. There will be blood pressure checks, as well as dental and nutritional advice. It is free and open to all.
Newpoint Partnership Inc, 809 Monck St., Brunswick, is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, training and support for Christian men returning from prison. It will host a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. There is a broad range of items available, including golf rounds, golf lessons, auto services, restaurant gift cards and more. All proceeds benefit the ministry of Newpoint.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. Family Day will be held with a 10 a.m. donut party followed by performance by Christian ventriloquist Mark Griffeth at 10:45 a.m. June 4. Registration is now open for children’s music camp. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 to 9. There is a $25 registration fee. Lunch is included. Register is available online at wesleyssi.org under the music tab. Vacation Bible School will be held June 19 to 23.
True Life Ministries will host its open water baptism at 11:30 a.m. June 17 near the pier on St. Simons Island. The group will also host a number of events surrounding it at their base in Epworth by the Sea. For more information, visit truelifeministriesinc.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1505 Union St., Brunswick, will host an eight-week lunch study of Ezra and Nehemiah, beginning at noon June 15. The Lunch and Learn will be facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Jamil El-Shair in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome.