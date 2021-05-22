Events and special services
Altama Presbyterian Church will hold a Pentecost Healing and Worship Service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Attendees should bring chairs and wear masks.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study service and 11 a.m. worship services on Sunday. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Class at 2 p.m. May 25.
College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick, will host a Vacation Bible Study program from 5 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 to 10 at the church. Children ages 3 to 11 are welcome to attend. To register, visit collegeplace.churchcenter.com/registrations.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a community interest meeting at 10 a.m. today for its new program Precious Plastic. Nursery care will be provided. For details or to register, visit fumcbrunswick.com/precious-plastic-meeting.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a collection for Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry at 5 p.m. Sunday and a fellowship dinner.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible at 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to hold Sunday drive-in service for the foreseeable future. Worshipers can attend the 11 a.m. service by remaining in their vehicles and listening to short-range radio station FM 91.5. In addition, the service will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.