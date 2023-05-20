Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its New Vision Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Prophetess Leslie Hall of Guiding Light Ministries International in Brunswick.
BibleWay International will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Rosemary Woods, who will be receiving presidential achievement award at 2 p.m. July 1 at Embassy Suits, 500 Blvd., Brunswick. Seating is limited.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its 164th anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. May 28. The speaker will be Elder T. Ann Allen. All are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Golden Isles Christian Church will celebrate its 20th anniversary during a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The special speaker will be Linwood Smith and singers will be Isaiah 61. All are welcome.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host the Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild at 10 a.m. today. This month’s program and open sew and program. They will work on paper foundation piecing. Attendees should bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and the tools they need for their project. All are welcome.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. Musicians Dr. Emri Comer, organ; Dr. Keith Teepen, piano; Misty Renard, violin; and Lindsay Luppino will to accompany the choir on May 21. Family Day will be held at 10:45 a.m. with Christian ventriloquist Mark Griffiths. Registration is now open for children’s music camp. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 to 9. There is a $25 registration fee. Lunch is included. Register is available online at wesleyssi.org under the music tab. Vacation Bible School will be held June 19 to 23.
True Life Ministries will host its open water baptism at 11 a.m. June 17 near the pier on St. Simons Island. The group will also host a number of events surrounding it at their base in Epworth by the Sea. For more information, visit truelifeministriesinc.org.
The Women’s Prayer Union is holding a retreat beginning at 9 a.m. today at Epworth By The Sea on St. Simons Island. The speakers will be Elizabeth Wolfe, Jan Hicks, Shaaon Brandt, and Julie Parrish. The praise team will be Lori Nichols and Glory Worship Center. No registration fee, but offerings will be received. Daily drive-ins are welcome but for accommodations and meals contact Kelly Maloy at Epworth at 912-638-8688.
Unity of the Bridegroom Church, 3312 Norwich St., will host a popup service for youth at 1 p.m. May 20 Elder Edward Williams of the Florida State Council Young People will deliver a motivational service for all youth in the community to finish up strong at school, do well at home and be a good member of the community as summer approaches. For more information, call 912-265-9424.