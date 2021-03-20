Events and special services
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 4 at 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane. Attendees should bring chairs and bug spray. A traditional worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the lower level of the church. Communion will be served and all are welcome.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its social distanced, drive-up services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Worshipers can remain in their cars listening to the service via FM 91.5. For details, visit fortfrederica.org.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host its Holy Week services from noon to 12:30 p.m. March 29 to April 2. There will be in-person services, as well as streaming options on Facebook and YouTube. At 2 p.m. April 3, there will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study from the book of Jude at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service. There will also be a 5 p.m. Sunday evening fellowship meeting. At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study classes will continue. The public is invited to all services.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church and St. Richards of Chichester Episcopal Mission, 503 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island, will hold its Maundy Thursday service from 5 to 6 p.m. April 1. There will be a drive-thru communion service. It is open to all. For details, call 912-635-2330.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Holy Week services including an 11 a.m. Palm Sunday service March 28. There will be a 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service April 4 and an 11 a.m. Easter cantata, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” which will be performed by the church’s choir.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Wesley United Methodist Church, will host a concert featuring Due Beaux Arts out of Naples, Fla., at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be a number of performances titled Sally Weston Hawie Concert Series, in memory of Sally Hawey. The show will also be streamed.