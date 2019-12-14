A long-awaited environmental impact statement for a proposed spaceport in Camden County will be released Monday.
The statement will determine whether Camden County has spent more than five years and $7 million in anticipation of becoming a launch site operator or if, as critics believe, the effort was was waste of time and money.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime critic of the project, believes there is “plenty of evidence” to show county officials are aware they cannot meet the Federal Aviation Administration’s safety requirements.
Weinkle, in an email to The News, said it was obvious to those who had read the regulations that the FAA allowed “tortured logic, errors, and significant omissions” to be presented, he said.
“It’s important to remember that Spaceport Camden would be the first time that the FAA has approved rocket launches over near-downrange populations, private property without permission, or a national seashore/park,” he said.
Winkle said there is “much, much more” indicating Camden County officials have known for some time that the project is in trouble.
Kevin Lang, a Little Cumberland Island resident and spaceport opponent, declined to comment until after Monday’s ruling is announced.
Alex Kearns, chair of St. Marys EarthKeepers, expressed doubt the spaceport will earn a favorable ruling by the FAA.
“Given the deep flaws in the draft EIS and the myriad of unanswered questions regarding the risk and impact, I would be extremely surprised if the project was given the green light,” Kearns said.
Environmental approval does not guarantee a launch will ever occur at the site, Kearns said.
Weinkle believes it will be cost prohibitive to launch from the site because most of the trajectories would take rockets over occupied areas. He said a SpaceX launch attempt in October required a $100 million third-party liability insurance policy and prohibited no private property or people within the very limited hazard zone.
A launch site operators license will be very restrictive because the county cannot resolve the FAA’s safety questions or control the downrange population on Little Cumberland and Cumberland Island.
If the FAA rules in favor of a spaceport to be built, Weinkle said it will ignite multiple federal lawsuits to protect Cumberland Island National Seashore, Georgia’s coastal waters and islands, and private property rights.
“Camden taxpayers will be on the hook to pay lawyers hundreds of thousands to defend the spaceport gamble for several years. Revenue is years (decades?) away but expenses will start immediately.”