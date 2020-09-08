Epworth by the Sea will be closed Sept. 22 through Jan. 1 to house Golden Ray salvage workers.
According to a public letter from Epworth CEO Joel Willis, the workers will be sequestered to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Arthur J. Moore Drive will also be closed at the north and south entrances to the Epworth property. Margaret Pitts Drive will be monitored by security for staff, vendors and other personnel authorized to be on site, the letter reads.
No pedestrian or bike traffic will be allowed and entrances will be manned by security 24 hours a day.
Lovely Lane Chapel services will still be allowed each Sunday from 8:45-9:45 a.m. Entry to the Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum will be by appointment only by calling 638-4050.
In the letter, Willis apologized for any inconvenience but said few would disagree that removing the Golden Ray wreck is a high priority.