Coastal Community Health Services hosted a free End-of-Summer Extravaganza on Friday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The event was designed to bring the community together before the new school year starts Tuesday. The event included speakers, entertainers and a live DJ while students were given free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, books and more.

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.