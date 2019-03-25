On New Year’s Eve in 2016, Parker Alexander’s life changed forever. That was the night his son was born three months prematurely, weighing only two pounds and 10 ounces. “Not knowing the outcome of my son’s fate was the scariest thing of my life. I basically lived in the hospital for three months, and my entire focus was taking care of him,” Alexander said.
The experience helped shine a new light on Alexander’s life. He began to see everything through a different lens. He decided to leave his life in corporate America behind, leaving Atlanta and returning to the Golden Isles, where Alexander grew up, so he could raise his son here.
His experience with his son also taught him that life was too short not to chase your dreams and passions. The Isles native dove deep into his lifelong passion of photography and videography.
That is the path that led Alexander to found Empire Sky. The new and upcoming Golden Isles business specializes in professional aerial photography and videography. They deliver aerial images and video content to businesses and events to help promote their website and social media platforms.
To begin the new business, Alexander passed the FAA Part 107 to obtain his commercial license to fly aerial UAVs. He is required to take the test every two years in order to keep up with the ever-changing FAA rules and regulations.
Passing the test is no easy feat. Alexander learned to understand different airspaces, how to read flight vector maps, how to read aeronautical charts, understand flight safety and learned the Federal Aviation Administration’s regulations to pass the rigorous test.
Technical knowledge is one thing, but photography and videography also requires an artist’s touch to capture the feel and the moment the way the client desires. Alexander understands the importance of creating a story when shooting videos or capturing images. He loves to capture a story in a cinematic way that truly outlines a company’s brand.
Depending on the type of project, Alexander has different drones to help him get the job done. Alexander uses professional and state-of-the-art technology as he tailors each shoot specifically to what is best for the client.
“Being able to listen to and accurately interpret a client’s needs is a skill that is a necessity for a small business owner,” Alexander said.
A lot of the work Alexander does happens before a drone takes off. Location scouting plays a critical role in his planning for a job.
“You don’t want to just go to a site and throw the drone up because you don’t know what’s around,” Alexander said. “I will go to the location before the shoot and look for where the trees and power lines are. It’s super important to be prepared and know that stuff beforehand.”
No project is too big or too small for Empire Sky. Alexander’s clients have included everything from weddings and construction to golf courses and real estate. Movies are also in Alexander’s wheelhouse as he is set to film an upcoming film in Montana this summer, working along side the producer and director of “Vegas Vacation.”
Alexander also captures beautiful landscapes of the Golden Isles and offers prints for sale. They can be found on Empire Sky’s social media pages.
Call Parker Alexander at Empire Sky for all of your aerial photography and videography needs. You can learn more about Empire Sky by following them at @empireskyco on Facebook and Instagram.