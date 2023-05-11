How are feeling about graduation?
Even though I’m super excited to be closing one chapter of my life and opening a new one, I’m also sad that I won’t see the people I grew up with as often. I will definitely miss my classmates, teachers, and guidance counselors.
What are your plans for what’s next?
I plan to attend Georgia Institute of Technology and major in biology and hopefully attend medical school to become a Physician.
Looking back, how do you feel your time at Brunswick High prepared you to achieve your future goals?
I believe my time at Brunswick High has taught me to be more independent. Being able to choose what classes I want to take, what clubs I want to join, and even being able to take classes at the college taught me to make decisions as an individual. All the independent decisions I will have to make for college have been things I’ve already experienced during my time at Brunswick High.
What advice do you have for the rising senior class?
I would tell the rising senior class to make sure to have fun during their senior year but to also make sure that they don’t lose focus on their academics. A lot of people usually struggle to have a balance during their senior year so that is something they should pay attention to.