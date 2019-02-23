Brunswick City Manager Jim Drumm was one of six finalists for the Palm Coast city manager’s job until earlier this week when he withdrew his name from consideration.
Drumm said he wasn’t searching for a new job but was approached to apply for the position.
“This opportunity presented to me at the time was enticing as it would have been a career advancement in a larger city (population of 80,000),” he said. “It was also hard to ignore the potential 68 percent pay increase. Having been encouraged, I thought I would see how well my credentials would compete against the other professional applicants.”
Familiarity with many elected and appointed officials in Florida may have been a factor in Drumm receiving the offer. He has many ties to Central Florida, where he was born and raised. He earned degrees from the University of Florida and University of South Florida before working for different municipalities including as city manager in Lake Alfred, High Springs and most recently in Zephyrhills before accepting the Brunswick job in 2015.
There would not have been much of a learning curve for understand different laws and regulations if he would have been hired in Florida.
“It was a pretty good challenge,” he said of the offer. “I was a manager in Florida for many years.”
Drumm said job satisfaction with his current position was another reason he withdrew his candidacy.
“Upon further research of the Palm Coast community, and receiving much input from family, we determined that we preferred to remain in Brunswick,” he said. “The city manager job in Brunswick is certainly not a boring one. I have a great staff here and there are still several city projects I wish to continue working through to fruition.”