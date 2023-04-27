The green and gold of the marsh swayed in April’s morning breeze. In the springtime stillness, the strands of grass whispered to each other, seemingly sharing a long-withheld secret.
The Golden Isles is filled with these hidden worlds and private sanctuaries.
It’s what lured Amy Pace and her family to the shores of the coast. After splitting their time between Texas and Colorado, Pace says the appeal of St. Simons Island proved too good to pass up.
“We kind of moved between Dallas and Colorado, we also had a small place in Amelia Island. But I grew up in Georgia and went to UGA, so we knew a lot of people from our college days who lived there,” she says.
“And of course, my husband is a huge golfer and I am too. It’s just a great place for that.”
When they decided to build, the Paces had a clear vision for their future home. They discovered a sizable lot, tucked away in a corner of a highly-guarded neighborhood. Together with their architect, Thomas Thaddeus Truett, they crafted a design that embraced all of the splendor of coastal living.
The home itself is an expansive Spanish-style villa nestled behind palms and Chinese fringe trees. It features a formal front courtyard garden where Enzo Zago Italian terra cotta planters filled with mature agave plants line the entry.
“We had always wanted a marsh lot and my husband was very specific about it being south facing,” she says with a laugh.
“But we loved that it’s in a quiet neighborhood and off the beaten track. At the time we built, Sea Island did the initial landscape plan.”
That called for weaving in as many native plants as possible. Muhly grass and neatly manicured hedges provided a framework for the expansive back yard, which includes a terrace and pristine pool. The space is bordered by turf and tile diamonds.
“Three years ago we hired another company, Nature’s Design, to do another plan. We wanted to add more turf to it, which is what you see now. We have grandchildren who needed grassy areas to play,” she says.
Other garden highlights helped to bolster that sense of childhood whimsy. For starters, a number of metal animal sculptures are stationed throughout the yard.
“We started collecting some sculptures before we moved to the house. Some of them were from Dallas and some from Colorado. We added the Jill Shwaiko piece. We already had the big moose by artist Jim Budish,” she says. “We purchased Harvey, the rabbit, from Budish for his spot in the walled garden.”
Passing the pool — and the ever-vigilant moose — brick stairs lead to another garden, a bit tucked away from view. That, Pace adds with a hint of glee, was the point.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted a secret garden,” she says. “I read the book, you know, so that’s what this is.”
The walled section featured boxwoods tucked into tidy brick-lined flower beds. Seasonal color pops from the interiors in blooms of purple, red, orange, and yellow.
“And since it’s enclosed, the deer can’t get to it,” Pace notes. “But this entire area is really a spring garden. It’s amazing how pretty it is then.”
Intoxicatingly fragrant Confederate jasmine spills over the walls as blue hydrangea blooms peep in from the opposite side.
“The hydrangeas are a focal point along the walkway on the left of the property. They wrap around the side. They’ve really matured and are a big display every year. There are three or four different kinds along the walkway … lacecaps and French blue,” she lists. “Of course, I had to have azaleas. But we tried to keep to things that do well in this area. We don’t want to plant things that won’t prosper.”
Most of their garden pops in the spring as many plants shrink during the sweltering summer months.
“But we do have some perennials that do well in the summer,” Pace adds. “They kind of take care of themselves.”
Though she’s a proud member of the Cassina Garden Club, she doesn’t tackle the majority of her yard on her own.
“I leave it to the professionals … that’s my best advice, hire professionals,” she says with a laugh. “But I do like piddling around. I keep herbs but I’m definitely not a pro. I do love being a member of the garden club though. They have some wonderful programming and I learn a lot of things from them.”