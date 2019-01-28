Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon that has been in practice for more than 20 years. She has a tranquil, stand-alone facility with an onsite surgical suite located on St. Simons Island in the Gascoigne Bluff area.
Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers services that include non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments like Fractora by Inmode, Photofacials, Chemical Peels, and Laser Hair Removal, in addition to surgical procedures such as Breast Augmentation, Lift, Reduction and Reconstruction, Liposuction, Tummy Tuck and Eyelid lift (Blepharoplasty).
“I believe you have to see a person as a whole, my goal is to achieve beauty on the inside and out,” Dr. Bowen said. “In order to achieve that, I need to grow as a provider and learn cutting edge treatments that reflect the times. More and more patients are looking for minimally invasive rejuvenation with little downtime. They want their outside to reflect how young they feel.”
As part of offering more options for patients, Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is offering a new treatment called the Y-lift.
The Y-lift is a minimally invasive face-lift, or better described as a facial contouring procedure which accentuates the cheekbones, under eye area, defines the jawline and lifts the upper neck with no incisions, no general anesthesia, no scars and minimal downtime.
The y-lift procedure instantly restores the youthful foundation of the face by utilizing derma fillers with the following concepts:
What is being done? Structural Volumizing to the face. This is a cutting-edge use of derma fillers to rebuild the primary facial pillars, the midface, jawline and chin, restoring the original foundation and shape of the face.
Where is the filler being placed? The Leading Edge. This is a term used that focuses on the placement of the derma fillers. By restoring the leading edges, the natural face shape is not compromised and is instead enhanced and beautified. A state-of-the-art tool, called the flexY guide is used to easily identify and locate the anatomically correct placement for the leading edges.
How is it done? There are no incisions, no scars, no general anesthesia, minimal to no downtime. This is done using a device called a cannula which is used to gently place the filler in positions which help restore the shrinking facial structure that occurs with time.
Who would be a good candidate for the Y-lift? People who feel that their neck is slack, and their jawline is losing its definition and have jowls. It is also a great way to revive the effects of a face-lift done in the past. For those who also have excess of skin due to past weight gain and/or loss , the y-lift would complement any facial skin or fat reducing procedure.
Are you interested in learning more, seeing before and after pictures, and speaking with live models who have had the procedure done? Come to our Launch Event on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. to be the first to witness how this new procedure can improve your facial structure. We will have door prizes, promotional pricing, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Plus, we are showcasing our new partnership with Savannah Vascular Institute.