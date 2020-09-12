Six months ago, the optimism about downtown Brunswick’s future was sky high.
After nearly 20 years, it appeared the Oglethorpe Convention Center would be a reality. The city was in serious negotiations with a developer who wanted to build a hotel, and commissioners approved a smaller convention center more within their budget.
There were also business owners who purchased longtime vacant or underutilized buildings downtown with plans to build lofts, apartments and condos on the upper floors and new businesses on the lower levels.
Surprisingly, the only major project that has been shelved since the COVID-19 pandemic is the convention center. City officials decided to indefinitely table plans for the center because of the uncertainty of the city’s revenue stream amidst an ongoing health crisis.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said it was disappointing to postpone construction of the convention center and hotel because it would have drawn more visitors downtown.
“I think it would have been an addition that helped,” he said. “We didn’t know how the tax revenue would be coming in. We didn’t know what our new normal would be.”
Harvey believes had construction started before the outbreak, the project would be in the process of being completed as the economy began recovering from COVID-19.
Harvey said it may be time for city commissioners to consider another use for the Oglethorpe tract, including luring a developer to build an apartment complex at the site.
“A housing study said we need more housing downtown,” Harvey said. “They’re still going to build more loft apartments downtown.”
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development director, said other than the loss of the convention center, the business community is proceeding with plans to develop downtown.
“Everything is still proceeding,” he said. “I have not heard of anyone stepping away from their plans.”
Last year, Hill said 32 new businesses opened in downtown Brunswick. This year, 23 new businesses have opened, and more than three months remain in the year.
“We’re not that far behind last year,” he said. “We’ve got a good, creative bunch downtown.”