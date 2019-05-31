The historic downtown Brunswick business district is thriving, with more than 80 merchants offering a wide range of services and products from retail and legal services to restaurants and arts and crafts.
More than $17 million has been invested downtown in the past year, showing the growing confidence the business community has in the future of the downtown area.
The resurgence has also attracted the attention of the public.
Mathew Hill, the city’s Downtown Development Authority director, estimated as many as 30 percent of the merchants remain open after the law offices, accounting firms, hair stylists and other merchants close, giving people lots of reasons to come downtown after regular business hours.
Most of the activity is on Newcastle, Gloucester and Norwich streets, making it easy for people to walk on the wide sidewalks from one destination to another after they park their vehicles. Downtown will be even more pedestrian friendly after the city completes work on a new parking lot on Mansfield Street, Hill said.
“It’s really nice to walk in downtown Brunswick,” he said.
A growing variety of restaurants are giving people many choices to choose including casual dining like Tipsy McSway’s to something more formal like Reid’s Apothecary. Many also choose to visit the Richland Distilling Company downtown or some of the gift shops and music stores while the stroll around. A new brewery currently under construction will give people even more reason to come downtown once is opens.
“There’s a whole market of people who will tour the brewery, eat at a restaurant and stay downtown a while,” Hill said.
The Ritz Theater is another big lure downtown. The theater features live performances, films, exhibits, educational programs, plays and more. The historic theater was built in 1899 to house the Grand Opera House, retail establishments and the general offices of the Brunswick & Birmingham Railroad.
“We’re getting a lot of people downtown,” Hill said. “It’s well lit and safe for pedestrians.”