Downtown Brunswick is among 42 nominees for a $25,000 prize and national recognition if it wins the America’s Main Streets contest.
Voting has already begun and runs through April 19 to determine the semifinalists for the award. Go to votebrunswick.com for a quick link to vote for the city.
If Brunswick advances from the first round, semifinalists voting will be held April 27 to May 24, and the national winner will be announced on June 2.
On July 4, a “Main Streets Make Us Better” event will be held, where the winner will announce plans for the grand prize. If downtown Brunswick wins, there will be no mystery in how the money will be spent.
“Should downtown Brunswick win, we would like to designate the funds toward a grant program for new or existing businesses for repairs and facades,” said Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.
Other Georgia cities among the competitors are Canton, Toccoa and Macon.
The national contest, sponsored by STIHL, is in its fifth year.
City business leaders are hoping the national recognition is a result of the growth seen in downtown Brunswick in the past several years and the positive outlook for the future.
“We are incredibly proud of our community and what is possible for our historic main street and beyond,” said Vanessa Wagner, director of business development for the Golden Isles Development Authority. “The residents and businesses in Brunswick never cease to amaze me with their willingness to roll up their sleeves and gt to work on creating new opportunities for the region."