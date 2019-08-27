Downtown development officials from across the state will arrive today for the start of the Georgia Downtown Association annual conference on Jekyll Island.
The conference is described as the “premier event for downtown professionals in the state of Georgia.”
The conference theme is “Ride the Wave to Downtown Excellence.” The keynote speaker is Steve Dennis, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, trainer and life coach. He trains and motivates with an emphasis on strengthening leaders and helping them maximize their skills and identify an individual’s potential.
The conference starts today at 8:30 a.m. with a daylong basic downtown development training session.
Exhibitors will set up Wednesday morning while the opening session is held featuring Dennis as keynote speaker. Later in the morning, breakout sessions will be held including growing a film friendly community, a guide to getting businesses in the door and keeping them, an asset-based community driven approach to economic development and creating a greener, cleaner, more beautiful downtown.
The afternoon will kick off with an opportunity to learn more about the association’s mentoring program.
Breakout sessions in the afternoon include ones on creating a successful master plan, branding a community, and creating community based food systems.
On Thursday morning, Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, will take a group of participants on a breakout session in downtown Brunswick to look at new businesses, the renovated library, distillery, brewery and the Oglethorpe block.
A separate group will visit the attic of the county courthouse and other interesting architectural sights downtown, Hill said.
Other sessions on Thursday include disaster recovery funding and preparedness, creating a foundation for downtown development, ways to be creative with economic development and redevelopment and developing breweries in rural areas.
The conference ends Friday with a presentation about the redevelopment of Jekyll Island and a mobile tour.